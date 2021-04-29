Aave Trading 9.6% Higher This Week (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, Aave has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for about $434.15 or 0.00816652 BTC on popular exchanges. Aave has a total market capitalization of $5.42 billion and $716.57 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00067295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00020397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00076706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00097547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,229.07 or 0.07955068 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,488,046 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

