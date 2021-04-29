Aavegotchi Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.89 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $52.89 million and approximately $53.26 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00002468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00067643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00020369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00077166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.96 or 0.00823216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00098003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Aavegotchi is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 43,744,060 coins and its circulating supply is 40,184,097 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

