AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELUXY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DNB Markets lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $58.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

