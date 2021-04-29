AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELUXY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DNB Markets lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.
Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $58.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $60.87.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
