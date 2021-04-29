ABB (NYSE:ABB) Posts Earnings Results

ABB (NYSE:ABB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

ABB traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,404. ABB has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. ABB’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABB shares. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DNB Markets cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

