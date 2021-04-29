ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 26 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 26 price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ABBN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group set a CHF 30 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 25 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 27.13.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

