Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Decreased by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,334,649,000 after purchasing an additional 572,841 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,196,135,000 after purchasing an additional 229,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,881,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $120.83. 20,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,241,536. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

