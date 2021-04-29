Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Position Reduced by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,906,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,040,000 after buying an additional 432,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund alerts:

In other news, Director Rahn K. Porter acquired 5,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,653.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill Maher acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $60,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,112.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,793 shares of company stock worth $170,942 in the last ninety days.

NYSE AEF opened at $8.64 on Thursday. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

About Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.