Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 586.5% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE AGD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.57. 1,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,708. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

Get Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $354,000.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.