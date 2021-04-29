Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%.

AKR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.35. 787,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 82.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,494 shares in the company, valued at $706,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,523 shares of company stock valued at $154,218 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

