Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 264.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,622 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,304,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after buying an additional 72,439 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,765,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after buying an additional 113,546 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 30,207 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 30,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $314,236.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $478.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

