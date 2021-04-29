ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%.

ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.93. 443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,875. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $852.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

ACCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $43,968.48. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $797,529.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,818 shares of company stock worth $923,217. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

