Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%.

ACRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.99. 22,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,964. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.20. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 27,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $705,346.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,722.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,206,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,441,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

