Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CEO Sells $200,772.00 in Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $200,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,298 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,267.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Walter C. Johnsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Walter C. Johnsen sold 2,108 shares of Acme United stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $95,871.84.

ACU opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.06. Acme United Co. has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $48.31.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.48%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Acme United during the first quarter worth $340,000. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 416,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 25.8% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acme United in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

