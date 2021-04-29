ACoconut Price Reaches $2.55 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. ACoconut has a total market cap of $6.78 million and approximately $194,021.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for $2.55 or 0.00004668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00078993 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000099 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

