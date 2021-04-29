ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $34.53 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

