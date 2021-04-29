Adaptive Medias, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADTM) Short Interest Update

Adaptive Medias, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADTM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the March 31st total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,540,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ADTM opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Adaptive Medias has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Adaptive Medias Company Profile

Adaptive Medias, Inc, a programmatic audience and content monetization company, provides digital video and mobile solutions for Website owners, app developers, and video publishers for optimize content through advertising. The company provides programmatic and real time bidding advertising solutions across mobile, video, and display, as well as a business-to-business digital video content management platform SaaS.

