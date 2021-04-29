AdEx (ADX) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00067812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00020395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00075641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.76 or 0.00823081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00097836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001579 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.