Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $551.68.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $515.22. 33,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,804. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $481.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $335.44 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,705 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,298. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

