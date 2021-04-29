ADT (NYSE:ADT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Get ADT alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADT. Citigroup downgraded ADT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ADT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.23.

NYSE ADT traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $9.52. 90,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,248,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. ADT has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Analysts expect that ADT will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

In related news, CEO James David Devries purchased 143,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at $27,937,336.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David W. Smail bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,384.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $108,776,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $13,427,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,446,623 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,027,693 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $55,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,461,014 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $66,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,006 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADT (ADT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.