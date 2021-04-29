ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV) rose 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €10.24 ($12.05) and last traded at €10.04 ($11.81). Approximately 138,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.60 ($11.29).

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on ADVA Optical Networking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is €9.74 and its 200-day moving average is €8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.27 million and a P/E ratio of 14.01.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.