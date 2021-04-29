Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $215.00 at Morgan Stanley

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $197.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $202.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.89.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $170,946,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after purchasing an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,521,000 after purchasing an additional 403,108 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 403,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,561,000 after purchasing an additional 213,594 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,462,000 after purchasing an additional 162,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

