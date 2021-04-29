Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.02. The company had a trading volume of 108,411,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,374,457. The company has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock worth $18,691,110 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.61.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

