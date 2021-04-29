Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $110.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMD. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research restated a sell rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.61.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.67. 1,214,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,374,457. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a PE ratio of 113.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,219 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,604,000 after acquiring an additional 785,600 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after buying an additional 749,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

