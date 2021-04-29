Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.90

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 50782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

AAVVF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.03.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $522.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.83.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

