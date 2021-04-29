Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AFL opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. Aflac has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $54.06.

Get Aflac alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,113.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.