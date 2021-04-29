Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE AFL opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $54.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

