AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40-8.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.6-10.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion.AGCO also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.400-8.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $156.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.49.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.67.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $748,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

