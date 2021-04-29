Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Transport Services’ capital expenditures are escalating due to hefty investments on purchase of aircraft. The company’s capital expenses rose 11.1% year over year to $510.4 million in 2020. Capex for 2021 is projected to be nearly similar to 2020 levels. Rising capex has the potential to limit bottom-line growth. Additionally, Air Transport Services’ bottom line is being hurt by to high operating expenses (up 7% in 2020). Operating costs flared up mainly due to rise in costs on salaries, wages and benefits. Shares of the company underperformed its industry in a year’s time mainly due to high expenses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2021 earnings has been revised downward in the past 60 days. However, the surge in e-commerce demand during these coronavirus-ravaged times is a tailwind for the company.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of ATSG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $170,002.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,826.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $307,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 500,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,392,647.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,792 shares of company stock worth $1,261,357. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 354,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 32,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

