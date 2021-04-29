Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 124.4% from the March 31st total of 677,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJAX. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ajax I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ajax I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in Ajax I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Caxton Corp purchased a new stake in Ajax I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,103,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ajax I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSE AJAX traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,760. Ajax I has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26.

Ajax I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

