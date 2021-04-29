AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKTAF opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. AKITA Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.09.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling services.

