Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

ALRS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.23. 21,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $34.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

