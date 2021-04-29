Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Receives $149.95 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.26.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ ALXN traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,596. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.03. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $94.82 and a 52-week high of $168.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

