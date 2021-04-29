Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $9.74 on Thursday, hitting $603.62. The company had a trading volume of 65,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,323. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $195.56 and a 52 week high of $634.46. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $562.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.26.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.69.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

