Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALHC. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $28.02.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,930.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.