Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Trading Up 8.8% After Dividend Announcement

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)’s stock price traded up 8.8% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $118.48 and last traded at $117.37. 11,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 960,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.84.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.76 and its 200-day moving average is $81.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth $75,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

