Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LNT. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.71.

Shares of LNT opened at $55.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $58.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average is $51.34.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

