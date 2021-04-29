Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Posts Earnings Results

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of ALSN stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.96. 1,237,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,353. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

