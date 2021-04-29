Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.21.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $50.59 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,425. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,450,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

