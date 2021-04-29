Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 25.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,445.80.

GOOG opened at $2,379.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,167.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,906.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,299.00 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

