Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.3% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,359.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,154.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,898.31. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,296.01 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,387.68.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

