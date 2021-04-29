Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $10.55 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $78.27 on Wednesday, hitting $2,385.39. The stock had a trading volume of 238,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,763. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,161.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1,902.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,232.20 and a 12-month high of $2,341.26.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,445.80.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

