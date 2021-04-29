Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $2,755.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,445.80.

Alphabet stock traded up $44.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,424.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,189. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,299.00 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,167.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,906.78. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 143.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 25.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

