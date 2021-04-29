Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $3,000.00 at Barclays

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Barclays from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,394.50.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $21.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,380.68. The stock had a trading volume of 95,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,667. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,154.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,898.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,296.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

