Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) – B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of PINE opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 335,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 99,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

