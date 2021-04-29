Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Altabancorp were worth $15,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altabancorp by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Altabancorp by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Altabancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Altabancorp stock opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13. The company has a market cap of $816.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. Research analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Altabancorp Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.