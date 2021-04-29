Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Issues Earnings Results

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTA traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,108. Altabancorp has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The stock has a market cap of $792.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average is $33.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

