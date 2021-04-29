Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.86% of Altabancorp worth $15,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALTA stock opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13. Altabancorp has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The company has a market capitalization of $816.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Altabancorp Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

