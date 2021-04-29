AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Raymond James

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALA. ATB Capital increased their target price on AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC increased their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

ALA stock opened at C$22.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.32. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$14.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.68.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. Research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.7199999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.39%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

