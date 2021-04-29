Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,161 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $14,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Altair Engineering by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,280,819 shares of the software’s stock worth $132,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Altair Engineering by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,767 shares of the software’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

ALTR opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 1.53. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $68.58.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

In other news, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 18,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,203,169.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,169.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $35,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,240 shares of company stock valued at $17,219,167. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

