Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.46

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and traded as high as $13.85. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 29,326 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.